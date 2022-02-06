Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.