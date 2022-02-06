Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

