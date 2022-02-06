BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Market Perform

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.81.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
