BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Market Perform

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.81.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

