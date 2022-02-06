Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $238.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $260.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $276.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

