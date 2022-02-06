Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $238.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $260.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $276.43.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.