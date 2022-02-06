Reviewing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Party City Holdco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A Party City Holdco $1.85 billion 0.25 -$528.24 million ($0.77) -5.36

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Party City Holdco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Party City Holdco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Party City Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Party City Holdco has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.02%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Party City Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A Party City Holdco -3.93% 69.29% 2.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc. engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world. The Retail segment focuses on specialty retail party supply stores in the United States and Canada, principally under the names Party City and Halloween City. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

