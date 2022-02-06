Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Financial Analysis

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

PC Connection has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Given PC Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.44 $55.76 million $2.43 17.82

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.31% 9.69% 6.35%

Summary

PC Connection beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

