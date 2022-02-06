Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 59.5% in a year, essentially in line with the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend twice and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Chevron by 169.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Chevron by 273.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

