SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SABS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at 5.68 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 4.65 and a 12 month high of 12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 7.80.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by 0.04. Analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,502,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.