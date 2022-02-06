MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

MEG Energy stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

