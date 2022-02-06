Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Raised to €5.40

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.58 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 171,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.