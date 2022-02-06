Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Raised to €5.40

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.
NYSE BBVA opened at $6.58 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
