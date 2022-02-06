National Bank Financial Increases New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$2.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

