Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

