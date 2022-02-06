Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELMS. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

