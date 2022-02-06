Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 6,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $740.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
