Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 6,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $740.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarVal Investors LP increased its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,564,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

