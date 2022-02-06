Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 199,865 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

