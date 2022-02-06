Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $56.20. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 84,655 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.