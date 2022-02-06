NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $17.08. NOV shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 87,557 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

