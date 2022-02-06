FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) versus Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Critical Comparison

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90% Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FTS International and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTS International currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 5.84, meaning that its share price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTS International and Nine Energy Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $262.90 million 1.41 -$37.80 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.13 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -0.43

FTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service.

Summary

FTS International beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

