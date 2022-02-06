Critical Review: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 3.80 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -5.58 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Polar Power and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Polar Power.

Risk and Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Summary

Microvast beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

