Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

PARXF opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

