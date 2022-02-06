Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head to Head Review

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08% NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.84 $17.95 million $0.32 86.88 NVE $21.37 million 13.14 $11.69 million $2.86 20.31

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats NVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

