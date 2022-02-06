First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $96.82 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $96.82 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $786.69 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $658.07 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

