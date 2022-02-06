Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
