Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

