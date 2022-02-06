Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
