Morgan Stanley Downgrades Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Equal Weight

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($33.71) to €28.00 ($31.46) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.