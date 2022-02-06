Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $129.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

