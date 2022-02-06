Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.