Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

NYSE:SPR opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

