Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 224 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.78).

LON IAG opened at GBX 155.08 ($2.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

