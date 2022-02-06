NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Shares of NESF opened at GBX 102 ($1.37) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £600.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 40,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($55,391.23).

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.