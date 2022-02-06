Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

