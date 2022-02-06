Barclays Downgrades EnQuest (LON:ENQ) to Equal Weight

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 32 ($0.43). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.47) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of LON:ENQ opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.28) on Friday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 12.28 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company has a market cap of £392.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 149,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($36,107.21). Also, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,777.90). Insiders have bought a total of 2,397,411 shares of company stock valued at $45,601,606 in the last 90 days.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.