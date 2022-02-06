Barclays Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,700

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 8,500 ($114.28) to GBX 8,700 ($116.97) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.29).

CRDA opened at GBX 7,730 ($103.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,295.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,058.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($141.23).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

