BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
