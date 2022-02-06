BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.