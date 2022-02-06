Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterdrop Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services. It built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform for providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Waterdrop Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $15,228,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $20,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

