Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 485 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.41. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of £592.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

