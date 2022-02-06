Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 485 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).
Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.41. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of £592.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
