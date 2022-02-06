Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $15.44

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

