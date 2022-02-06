Head to Head Comparison: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alico and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.30 $34.86 million $4.64 7.13 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 32.11% 1.86% 1.02% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alico and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alico currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Alico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alico beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment offers land leasing for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. The company was founded on February 29, 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

