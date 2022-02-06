Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) versus FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Financial Review

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

12.1% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0.19% 7.33% 5.32% FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and FibroGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.90%. FibroGen has a consensus target price of $25.43, suggesting a potential upside of 73.22%. Given FibroGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and FibroGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 3.03 -$386.65 million $0.04 1,107.03 FibroGen $176.32 million 7.72 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.30

FibroGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats FibroGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.