CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$9.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

