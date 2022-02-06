Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.84.

SU stock opened at C$36.64 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

