Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.83.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 over the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

