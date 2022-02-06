Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

