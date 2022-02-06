Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Twin Disc in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twin Disc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TWIN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

