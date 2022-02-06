Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telstra in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.31 on Friday. Telstra has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

