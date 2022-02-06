FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Boosted by B. Riley

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.
In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.