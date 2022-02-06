FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Panasonic Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Panasonic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

PCRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

