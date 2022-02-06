Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.97 and a 200-day moving average of €59.88. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.