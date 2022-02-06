Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.97 and a 200-day moving average of €59.88. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

