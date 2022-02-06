Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of €77.35 and a 200-day moving average of €81.25.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

