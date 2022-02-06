Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of €77.35 and a 200-day moving average of €81.25.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

