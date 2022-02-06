Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.55 ($96.12).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €80.84 ($90.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 74.17. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

