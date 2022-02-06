Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €145.70 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €145.70 ($163.71) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($130.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €159.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.